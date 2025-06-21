 Calendar Home
Location:Evesham Wood Vineyard
Map:3795 Wallace Road Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 371-8478
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barn-party-at-evesham-wood-vineyard-featuring-crowley-wines-and-haden-fig-tickets-1368184800569?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Jun 21, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Barn Party at Evesham Wood feat. Crowley Wines

Join winemakers Erin Nuccio of Evesham Wood and Tyson Crowley of Crowley Wines for an afternoon of wine tasting, barbecue, good vibes, and friendly faces in the rustic charm of the hilltop barn overlooking the beautiful vineyards of Evesham Wood’s Le Puits Sec. Hang out with the winemakers and friends while they open their best bottles. Also, it’s free!

- Matt’s BBQ serving brisket, turkey, sausage, potato salad, potato bread - with a veg/vegan option too.
- tickets are free, all ages
- Saturday June 21, 1pm to 5pm
Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barn-party-at-evesham-wood-vineyard-featuring-crowley-wines-and-haden-fig-tickets-1368184800569?aff=oddtdtcreator
Evesham Wood and Haden Fig: 3795 Wallace Road Northwest Salem, OR 97304

A relaxing and fun afternoon at Evesham Wood, enjoying delicious wines, Matt's BBQ, friends

