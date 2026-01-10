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Location:Dominio IV
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 9712617781
Email:katie@dominiowines.com
Website:https://www.dominiowines.com/tasting-events
All Dates:Oct 3, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Barn Dance IV the People!

Howdy Cowladies and Cowgentlemen,

Don those boots that make you taller and join us for a hoot n' holler!

We are so excited to invite you to the first public barn dance at Dominio IV!

We will have Shirley Rossetti of Dance Your Boots Off leading the steps, alongside cowboy cuisine, and of course some fun wines available by the glass and bottle!

What to bring:

An outfit with some western flare if you have it! You know we will have ours on!

Please note: this event is 21+ only.

 

Fee: $10

Come dance along with us in our hundred-year-old barn! Miller's BBQ will be serving up eats, Shirley Rossetti will be leading us in steps, and DIV will be pouring the wine! All experience levels welcome. 21+.

Dominio IV
Dominio IV 11570 11570 NE Intervale Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
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