Barn Dance IV the People!

Howdy Cowladies and Cowgentlemen,



Don those boots that make you taller and join us for a hoot n' holler!



We are so excited to invite you to the first public barn dance at Dominio IV!



We will have Shirley Rossetti of Dance Your Boots Off leading the steps, alongside cowboy cuisine, and of course some fun wines available by the glass and bottle!



What to bring:



An outfit with some western flare if you have it! You know we will have ours on!



Please note: this event is 21+ only.

Fee: $10