Barking Dog Wines at Schreiner's Garden

Sip & Stroll with Barking Dog Wines at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival

Mark your calendars for a weekend of floral beauty and fine wine at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival on May 18th and 19th, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Barking Dog Wines invites you to indulge in the flavors of our exceptional 2022 vintage. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just looking for a relaxing outing, this event offers something for everyone. Stroll through the picturesque gardens, enjoy a glass of our carefully crafted wine, or share a bottle with friends and family as you take in the vibrant blooms and serene atmosphere.

Don't miss this perfect blend of nature and wine, creating a memorable experience for all attendees. We look forward to sharing our passion for wine with you at this enchanting festival.

Fee: $10