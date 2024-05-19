|Location:
|Schreiner's Gardens
|Map:
|3625 Quinaby Road NE, Salem, OR 97393
|Phone:
|5033020352
|Email:
|margo@barkingdog.wine
|Website:
|http://https://www.schreinersgardens.com/pages/iris-bloom-season
|All Dates:
Barking Dog Wines at Schreiner's Garden
Sip & Stroll with Barking Dog Wines at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival
Mark your calendars for a weekend of floral beauty and fine wine at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival on May 18th and 19th, from 11 AM to 4 PM.
Barking Dog Wines invites you to indulge in the flavors of our exceptional 2022 vintage. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just looking for a relaxing outing, this event offers something for everyone. Stroll through the picturesque gardens, enjoy a glass of our carefully crafted wine, or share a bottle with friends and family as you take in the vibrant blooms and serene atmosphere.
Don't miss this perfect blend of nature and wine, creating a memorable experience for all attendees. We look forward to sharing our passion for wine with you at this enchanting festival.
Fee: $10
Taste wines, enjoy a glass or bottle at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival, May 18-19, 11-4.