 Calendar Home
Location:Schreiner's Gardens
Map:3625 Quinaby Road NE, Salem, OR 97393
Phone: 5033020352
Email:margo@barkingdog.wine
Website:http://https://www.schreinersgardens.com/pages/iris-bloom-season
All Dates:May 18, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 19, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Barking Dog Wines at Schreiner's Garden

Sip & Stroll with Barking Dog Wines at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival
Mark your calendars for a weekend of floral beauty and fine wine at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival on May 18th and 19th, from 11 AM to 4 PM.
Barking Dog Wines invites you to indulge in the flavors of our exceptional 2022 vintage. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just looking for a relaxing outing, this event offers something for everyone. Stroll through the picturesque gardens, enjoy a glass of our carefully crafted wine, or share a bottle with friends and family as you take in the vibrant blooms and serene atmosphere.
Don't miss this perfect blend of nature and wine, creating a memorable experience for all attendees. We look forward to sharing our passion for wine with you at this enchanting festival.

 

Fee: $10

Taste wines, enjoy a glass or bottle at Schreiner's Garden Bloom Festival, May 18-19, 11-4.

Schreiner's Gardens
Schreiner's Gardens 97393 3625 Quinaby Road NE, Salem, OR 97393
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable