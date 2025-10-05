 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 5, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm 2 sessions 10am and 2pm

Balsall Creek Wine & Cheese Pairing

Join us on Sunday, October 5th for an interactive wine and cheese pairing experience. Guests will enjoy five curated wine and cheese pairings, thoughtfully created by Crush and Crate Northwest after a lively evening of tastings and fine-tuning. Each pairing not only highlights the best of Balsall Creek wines but is elevated with unique accompaniments designed to surprise and delight.

Throughout the seated tasting, Crush and Crate will share their passion and insight, explaining why each pairing works, how the flavors complement one another, and how you can more expertly pair cheeses with wines at home.

To bring the experience full circle, cheeses will be sourced from Good Company Cheese & Wine Shop and chocolate from Puddin River Chocolates in Canby, both exceptional local purveyors you’ll want to explore beyond the event.

After the guided tasting, guests are invited to stay, mix and mingle, and enjoy a generous cheese board prepared by Crush and Crate. Additional wine will be available for purchase.

Two Seatings Available: 10:00 AM or 2:00 PM
Club Members: $65 | Non-Members: $85

 

Fee: $85

Join us on Sunday, October 5th for an interactive wine and cheese pairing experience.

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable