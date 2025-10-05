Balsall Creek Wine & Cheese Pairing

Join us on Sunday, October 5th for an interactive wine and cheese pairing experience. Guests will enjoy five curated wine and cheese pairings, thoughtfully created by Crush and Crate Northwest after a lively evening of tastings and fine-tuning. Each pairing not only highlights the best of Balsall Creek wines but is elevated with unique accompaniments designed to surprise and delight.



Throughout the seated tasting, Crush and Crate will share their passion and insight, explaining why each pairing works, how the flavors complement one another, and how you can more expertly pair cheeses with wines at home.



To bring the experience full circle, cheeses will be sourced from Good Company Cheese & Wine Shop and chocolate from Puddin River Chocolates in Canby, both exceptional local purveyors you’ll want to explore beyond the event.



After the guided tasting, guests are invited to stay, mix and mingle, and enjoy a generous cheese board prepared by Crush and Crate. Additional wine will be available for purchase.



Two Seatings Available: 10:00 AM or 2:00 PM

Club Members: $65 | Non-Members: $85

