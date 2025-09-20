Balsall Creek Star Party with Carlton Observatory

Star Party with Carlton Observatory

Date: September 20th, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Ticket Price: $65 per person



Join us for an enchanting evening under the stars with Carlton Observatory. Your ticket includes a welcome pour of wine and an individual charcuterie plate crafted in-house. After your welcome pour, additional wine will be available for purchase by the glass throughout the event. Experience guided stargazing through telescopes, expert insights into the cosmos, and the warm ambiance of our vineyard at twilight. This intimate event combines delicious bites, fine wine, and the wonder of the night sky for a truly memorable night.



Space is limited — reserve your spot today!



The charcuterie plates are preset with no substitutions. A gluten-free option will be available upon request.

This event is 21+, no minors allowed.

No pets allowed other than service animals.

