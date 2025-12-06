Balsall Creek Holiday Gift Market

Saturday, December 6 | 11 AM – 3 PM | Free Entry



Enjoy wine by the glass and mugs of traditional glühwein as you shop a curated selection of local vendors offering high-quality holiday gifts. The Estate House will be adorned with trees, lights, boughs, ornaments, and of course no festive event is complete without fireplace photos with Santa! Raffle tickets will be available for gift baskets valued at $50 from each vendor, with proceeds supporting McMinnville organization, Henderson House.



Come for the shopping, stay for the holiday cheer!



Participating Vendors:

Bald Peak Pottery

Bowtie & Brush

The Friendly Fellas Farmstand

Give & Cherish

Laurel Foods

Minthorn Mercantile

Nikki Jane’s Boutique

Rose City Jewels

The Wine Spa PDX

Plus other goodies sourced by Balsall Creek from local vendors