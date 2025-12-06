 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Balsall Creek Holiday Gift Market

Saturday, December 6 | 11 AM – 3 PM | Free Entry

Enjoy wine by the glass and mugs of traditional glühwein as you shop a curated selection of local vendors offering high-quality holiday gifts. The Estate House will be adorned with trees, lights, boughs, ornaments, and of course no festive event is complete without fireplace photos with Santa! Raffle tickets will be available for gift baskets valued at $50 from each vendor, with proceeds supporting McMinnville organization, Henderson House.

Come for the shopping, stay for the holiday cheer!

Participating Vendors:
Bald Peak Pottery
Bowtie & Brush
The Friendly Fellas Farmstand
Give & Cherish
Laurel Foods
Minthorn Mercantile
Nikki Jane’s Boutique
Rose City Jewels
The Wine Spa PDX
Plus other goodies sourced by Balsall Creek from local vendors

Sip wine, shop local gifts, and meet Santa at our festive Holiday Gift Market!

