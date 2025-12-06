Balsall Creek Holiday Gift Market

|Location:
|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|events@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|https://balsallcreek.com/events/
|All Dates:
Holiday Gift Market at Balsall Creek
Saturday, December 6 | 11 AM – 3 PM | Free Entry
Enjoy wine by the glass and mugs of traditional glühwein as you shop a curated selection of local vendors offering high-quality holiday gifts. The Estate House will be adorned with trees, lights, boughs, ornaments, and of course no festive event is complete without fireplace photos with Santa! Raffle tickets will be available for gift baskets valued at $50 from each vendor, with proceeds supporting McMinnville organization, Henderson House.
Come for the shopping, stay for the holiday cheer!
Participating Vendors:
Bald Peak Pottery
Bowtie & Brush
The Friendly Fellas Farmstand
Give & Cherish
Laurel Foods
Minthorn Mercantile
Nikki Jane’s Boutique
Rose City Jewels
The Wine Spa PDX
Plus other goodies sourced by Balsall Creek from local vendors
Sip wine, shop local gifts, and meet Santa at our festive Holiday Gift Market!