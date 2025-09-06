Balsall Creek Annual Harvest Dinner

Join us for our annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 6th @ 4PM. As only true Oregonians can, we love the fall, and harvest season is the kick off. Your ticket will include a family style dinner catered by Devil’s Food, Balsall Creek wine, and opportunities to explore the vines comparing the grapes that will yet to have been harvested. We hope you can make it!

Fee: $150