 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 6, 2025 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Balsall Creek Annual Harvest Dinner

Join us for our annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 6th @ 4PM. As only true Oregonians can, we love the fall, and harvest season is the kick off. Your ticket will include a family style dinner catered by Devil’s Food, Balsall Creek wine, and opportunities to explore the vines comparing the grapes that will yet to have been harvested. We hope you can make it!

 

Fee: $150

Family-style meal, wine & vineyard stroll at Balsall Creek

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable