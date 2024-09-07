 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Sep 7, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 8, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Bacon & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun pairing of Bacon-centric appetizers and Wine on September 7th 12pm - 6pm and 8th 12pm - 5pm.

You asked for it so we’re bringing this event back!

Enjoy a flight of six wines, three of which will be paired with three bacon-centric appetizer bites for $30. Reservations are requested so that we have enough Bacon! Walk Ins are also encouraged to attend.

Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Check out our Facebook page for updates on the Bites of Bacon!

 

Fee: $30

Bacon & Wine Pairing

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable