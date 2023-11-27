 Calendar Home
Location:The Winery at Manzanita
Map:253 Laneda, Manzanita, OR 97130
Email:info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
Website:http://www.thewineryatmanzanita.com
All Dates:Nov 27, 2023 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Autumn Wine Release & Tasting Event

Join us for an exciting in-person wine tasting event at The Winery at Manzanita, 253 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR. Discover and savor the delightful flavors of our newly released 2022 Pinot Noir, 2022 Pinot Noir Reserve, and our 2022 Sangiovese. Enjoy this flight accompanied by paired bites. Don't miss out on this opportunity to taste our new releases and celebrate the arrival of autumn with us!

Experience is $35, includes wine flight and pairing bites for each wine. Payment on day of the event. Please reserve one ticket per person. Experience is offered on November 27th anytime from 12pm-7pm.

 

Fee: $35

