Location: Knudsen Vineyards Map: 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 503-580-1596 Email: info@knudsenvineyards.com Website: http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/event/autumn-outlook-package-for-two/ All Dates: Oct 2, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 3, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 4, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 9, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 10, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 11, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 16, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 17, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 18, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 23, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 24, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 25, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 30, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Oct 31, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm



Autumn Outlook at the Vineyard - family friendly!

As the weather cools and the colors change, we look forward to creating festive traditions at The Outlook. Every weekend in October, experience Autumn at Knudsen Vineyards.



The Autumn Outlook Package for Two includes a tasting flight of five estate wines for two adult guests, and a Marketplace Snack plate with local salami, cheese and accompaniments to share. Stop by the fall-themed selfie station for photo souvenirs, and everything you need to decorate a pumpkin to take home.



Great for families or anyone looking to kick off the fall season with friends, wine, and some fun!



All seating options offer appropriate physical distance from other guests and lovely surrounding views of our vineyards.



$70 for two people

$40 for Family Roots Wine Club Member + 1



Each reservation includes: Two tastings including 5 wines, one Marketplace Snack and one pumpkin.

Fee: $70