 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/event/autumn-outlook-package-for-two/
All Dates:Oct 2, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 3, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 4, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 9, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 10, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 11, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 16, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 17, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 18, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 23, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 24, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 25, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 30, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Oct 31, 2020 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Autumn Outlook at the Vineyard - family friendly!

As the weather cools and the colors change, we look forward to creating festive traditions at The Outlook. Every weekend in October, experience Autumn at Knudsen Vineyards.

The Autumn Outlook Package for Two includes a tasting flight of five estate wines for two adult guests, and a Marketplace Snack plate with local salami, cheese and accompaniments to share. Stop by the fall-themed selfie station for photo souvenirs, and everything you need to decorate a pumpkin to take home.

Great for families or anyone looking to kick off the fall season with friends, wine, and some fun!

All seating options offer appropriate physical distance from other guests and lovely surrounding views of our vineyards.

$70 for two people
$40 for Family Roots Wine Club Member + 1

Each reservation includes: Two tastings including 5 wines, one Marketplace Snack and one pumpkin.

 

Fee: $70

Great for families or anyone looking to kick off the fall season with friends, wine, and some fun!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2020)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable