Location:Bjornson Vineyard
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503-687-3016
Email:info@bjornsonwine.com
Website:http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
All Dates:Aug 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

August the Deuce & Icelandic Constitution Day

Bjornson Wine & Nordic Smorgasbord Catered by Broder Soder. Cost:$60 person/$50 Wine Club

Please purchase tickets by July 29, so we have enough food.

 

Fee: $60 person/$50 wine club

