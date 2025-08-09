August Specials: Hot Artichoke Dip Weekend

Join us at Kriselle Cellars for a delicious weekend of wine and food as part of our August Culinary Series! Each weekend this month, we’re introducing a new, thoughtfully crafted culinary special designed to highlight seasonal flavors and pair beautifully with our wines.



On August 9 & 10, we’re featuring a Hot Artichoke Dip—a decadent blend of three melted cheeses, tender artichokes, and roasted red bell peppers, served with fresh French baguette. This rich and flavorful dish is absolutely scrumptious when paired with our Kriselle Cellars Viognier, a bright and aromatic white wine that perfectly complements the savory dip.



Relax on the patio, soak in the vineyard views, and enjoy great wine, food, and company. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Fee: $Free