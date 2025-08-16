August Culinary Series – Thai Chicken Pizza

Kriselle Cellars is celebrating summer with our August Culinary Series, bringing you a brand-new culinary special each weekend to enjoy alongside our award-winning wines.





On August 16 & 17, we’re serving up a bold and flavorful Thai Chicken Pizza—grilled chicken layered with zesty Thai peanut sauce, crisp red bell peppers, fresh broccoli, and fragrant Thai basil. For the perfect pairing, sip on a glass of our bright and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc—its lively citrus notes make every bite pop.





And the deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Every day of the week, our menu features other crowd favorites like our Curry Chicken Salad and Signature Pairing Platters, thoughtfully crafted to complement our wines.





Join us on the patio, take in the vineyard views, and savor this flavorful pairing experience. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Fee: $Free