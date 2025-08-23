August Culinary Series – Taco, Taco, Taco!

Our August Culinary Series continues, bringing you fresh flavors and perfect pairings every weekend of the month.



On August 23 & 24, we’re serving up a savory Taco celebration. These mouthwatering tacos feature tender Cabernet-braised beef, topped with fresh onion, vibrant cilantro, creamy queso fresca, and a touch of zesty lime.



Naturally, we’re pairing them with our bold and elegant Cabernet Sauvignon—its rich depth and structure beautifully complement the slow-braised beef for an unforgettable flavor combination.



And remember, Kriselle Cellars offers delicious pairing options all week long, from our Curry Chicken Salad to our Signature Pairing Platters, perfect for any visit.



Come sip, savor, and soak in the vineyard views while enjoying this perfect wine and taco pairing. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins always welcome!

Fee: $Free