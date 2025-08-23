 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: (541) 830-8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Rd
All Dates:Aug 23, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM

August Culinary Series – Taco, Taco, Taco!

August Culinary Series at Kriselle Cellars – Taco, Taco, Taco!

Our August Culinary Series continues, bringing you fresh flavors and perfect pairings every weekend of the month.

On August 23 & 24, we’re serving up a savory Taco celebration. These mouthwatering tacos feature tender Cabernet-braised beef, topped with fresh onion, vibrant cilantro, creamy queso fresca, and a touch of zesty lime.

Naturally, we’re pairing them with our bold and elegant Cabernet Sauvignon—its rich depth and structure beautifully complement the slow-braised beef for an unforgettable flavor combination.

And remember, Kriselle Cellars offers delicious pairing options all week long, from our Curry Chicken Salad to our Signature Pairing Platters, perfect for any visit.

Come sip, savor, and soak in the vineyard views while enjoying this perfect wine and taco pairing. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins always welcome!

 

Fee: $Free

On August 23 & 24, we’re serving up a savory Taco celebration.

Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable