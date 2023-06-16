Auction & Gala for Education

You’re invited to eat, drink, and stay! Enjoy a true Pacific Northwest experience to delight the senses. Join us for an evening under the Willamette Valley stars at the Setting Inn in Newberg.



In the heart of Oregon wine country, you’ll enjoy a formal gala with hors d'oeuvres and sparkling wine welcome reception, followed by a four course dinner from Grana with wine pairings. A silent auction will give you the chance to bid on exclusive wine packages that are ultra rare and ultra premium from some of the best Willamette Valley producers.



To ensure your ticket is valid you must reserve a one night stay at The Setting Inn on Friday, June 16th. AHIVOY has reserved a block of rooms. Call 503-554-9528 or email stay@thesettinginn.com to reserve your room!



If you or your organization is interested in donating to the silent auction email is at ahivoyoregon@gmail.com



About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.

Fee: $161.90