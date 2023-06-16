 Calendar Home
Location:The Setting Inn
Map:20300 NE Highway 240, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 316-519-2590
Email:dkornelas@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/auction-and-gala-for-education-tickets-568289177227?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
All Dates:Jun 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Auction & Gala for Education

You’re invited to eat, drink, and stay! Enjoy a true Pacific Northwest experience to delight the senses. Join us for an evening under the Willamette Valley stars at the Setting Inn in Newberg.

In the heart of Oregon wine country, you’ll enjoy a formal gala with hors d'oeuvres and sparkling wine welcome reception, followed by a four course dinner from Grana with wine pairings. A silent auction will give you the chance to bid on exclusive wine packages that are ultra rare and ultra premium from some of the best Willamette Valley producers.

To ensure your ticket is valid you must reserve a one night stay at The Setting Inn on Friday, June 16th. AHIVOY has reserved a block of rooms. Call 503-554-9528 or email stay@thesettinginn.com to reserve your room!

If you or your organization is interested in donating to the silent auction email is at ahivoyoregon@gmail.com

About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.

 

Fee: $161.90

A gala, dinner and auction to support the work of AHIVOY

The Setting Inn
The Setting Inn 20300 20300 NE Highway 240, Newberg, Oregon 97132
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable