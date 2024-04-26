 Calendar Home
Location:Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center
Map:92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 5033256311
Email:events@oldoregon.com
Website:http://https://astoriacrabfest.com/
All Dates:Apr 26, 2024 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 27, 2024 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Apr 28, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Fest

The Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival is held annually on the last weekend of April, at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center. The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce (AWACC) coordinates this event which, held annually since 1982, features more than 100 vendors of hand-crafted arts, coastal cuisine, Oregon wine and local brews. 

Enjoy a selection of northwest flavors from a dozen food vendors featuring crab and seafood, but also include other cuisines and vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and kid friendly options.

Tour Oregon’s renowned wine country with 40 wineries offering a multitude of varietals made in Oregon, primarily using northwest-grown grapes. Local craft breweries will be serving up their favorite foamy brews. And, for those that prefer their spirits distilled, we’ve got you covered, too. 

Enjoy live music on two stages throughout the weekend, featuring performers from a variety of genres to keep your toes tapping. While listening, stroll through the aisles of more than 100 booths featuring local artists, northwest-made products and more.

 

Fee: $10-$25

Astoria, Oregon in April | 40 Oregon wineries | Live Music, Arts, Food & More

