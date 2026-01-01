Astoria Warrenton Crab & Wine Fest

Join us on Oregon’s North Coast for a weekend of food, fun, and flavor at the Astoria Warrenton Crab & Wine Fest from April 24 to 26, 2026!



Sponsored by Fred Meyer and Toyota, this popular event returns to the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, just outside of Astoria, Oregon. Hosted by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce since 1982, the festival welcomes thousands of attendees over the weekend.



The festival brings more than 150 vendors to the venue featuring hand-crafted arts and coastal eats, creating a lively marketplace full of nostalgic favorites, new discoveries and delicious treats. Expect a crowd as diverse as the offerings: foodies, families, longtime regulars and first-time explorers all flock to this weekend celebration.



Sip your way through Oregon’s renowned wine regions with 40 wineries dispersed among the rows of vendors. Local craft beer, ciders and small-batch spirits are also flowing. Don’t forget to swing by the Hydration Station, sponsored by NW Natural, to stay refreshed!



Treat your taste buds to the best of the Pacific Northwest, with a mouth-watering selection of dishes from a dozen food vendors, including crab, seafood, and other tasty delights from fair favorites to global cuisine.



Two stages of live entertainment & DJ sets keep the party rolling with upbeat, crowd-pleasing performances all weekend long. Quirky hats, groups wearing matching shirts, and photo ops with the beloved giant crab bring out the playful side of Crab Fest, complemented by wine tastings showcasing Oregon’s finest varietals.



Plan ahead: Parking is limited at the venue, so take advantage of the convenient shuttle service from local lodging and park & ride locations. Tickets go on sale in the spring.



Get all the details, including event hours, ticket prices, entertainment schedules, and shuttle routes, at astoriacrabfest.com.