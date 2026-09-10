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Location:Ashland Springs Hotel
Map:212 East Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/masquerade-dinner-tickets-1999717697464?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true
All Dates:Oct 10, 2026 6:00 pm Doors open at 6:15 pm

Ashland Mystery Festival Masquerade Dinner

The historic Ashland Springs Hotel is excited to welcome back the Ashland Mystery Festival with one of the festival’s most beloved traditions, the Masquerade Dinner.

Dine alongside featured mystery authors as they share stories, secrets, red herrings, and the art of crafting a great whodunit. These clever authors have some surprises in store, and the highlight of the gothic dinner will culminate in a dramatic group reading of a mystery created at the Festival and the final reveal of a whodunit that you’ve been tasked to solve around town.

Don your mask, dress for intrigue, and prepare for an evening of storytelling, surprises, and mystery.

 

Fee: $75

The historic Ashland Springs Hotel is excited to welcome back the Ashland Mystery Festival with one of the festival’s most beloved traditions, the Masquerade Dinner.Dine alongside featured mystery authors as they share stories, secrets, red herrings, and the art of crafting a great whodunit. These clever authors have some surprises in store, and the highlight of the gothic dinner will culminate ...
Ashland Springs Hotel
Ashland Springs Hotel 97520 212 East Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520
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