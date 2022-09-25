 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Sep 25, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Get your tickets early, this will sell out!

ARTISAN WINE & CHOCOLATE PAIRING

During our seated tasting you will be served 6 delicious wines, each paired with selected artisan chocolates. A perfect pairing is when the wine, the chocolate, or both enhances the tasting experience of the other.

Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing with food and particularly with these handmade beautiful chocolates.

Susan Fehrenbacher, founder of Suzy's Chocolates will share the fine details of chocolate making and the process of creating beautiful artisan chocolates that are visually stunning on the outside and equally, mouthwateringly flavorful on the inside.

Natalie’s Estate choose @suzyschocolates because of her artisan approach to chocolate making, similar to the way we craft our wines - high quality combined with local ingredients and crafted with care resulting in pure enjoyment for you!

Bring a friend or come alone; it will be an afternoon you are sure to remember – friendly, casual and enjoyable!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR
When: Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $45 per Cellar Club members and $60 for General Public
Questions: Please call 503-807-5008

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-pairing-event-artisan-wine-chocolate-tickets-389885507047

 

Fee: $60 general public/$45 cellar club

Join us for a decadent seated tasting pairing wine with chocolate.

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
September (2022)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable