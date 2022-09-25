ARTISAN WINE & CHOCOLATE PAIRING

During our seated tasting you will be served 6 delicious wines, each paired with selected artisan chocolates. A perfect pairing is when the wine, the chocolate, or both enhances the tasting experience of the other.



Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing with food and particularly with these handmade beautiful chocolates.



Susan Fehrenbacher, founder of Suzy's Chocolates will share the fine details of chocolate making and the process of creating beautiful artisan chocolates that are visually stunning on the outside and equally, mouthwateringly flavorful on the inside.



Natalie’s Estate choose @suzyschocolates because of her artisan approach to chocolate making, similar to the way we craft our wines - high quality combined with local ingredients and crafted with care resulting in pure enjoyment for you!



Bring a friend or come alone; it will be an afternoon you are sure to remember – friendly, casual and enjoyable!



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR

When: Sunday, September 25th, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $45 per Cellar Club members and $60 for General Public

Questions: Please call 503-807-5008



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-pairing-event-artisan-wine-chocolate-tickets-389885507047





