Location:Argyle Winery Tasting House
Map:691 Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:caroline@jam-pr.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/427709/art-of-sparkling-2023-label-reveal
All Dates:Sep 17, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Art of the Sparkling Reveal Party

Each year, three PNCA student artists are selected to receive the Argyle internship. The students then immerse themselves in the Argyle story by visiting the vineyards, winery and Tasting House. This experience serves as inspiration for their artwork. The three pieces of art are then turned into labels for the Art of Sparkling 3-bottle set.

*No charge for entry. Wines by the glass will be available for purchase.

We hope you can join us!

 

Fee: $FREE

Join us at the Argyle Tasting House for the 2023 Art of Sparkling label reveal. PNCA artists Ellyse

Argyle Winery Tasting House
Argyle Winery Tasting House 97115 691 Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
