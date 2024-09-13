Art of Sparkling Artist Reveal at Argyle

WHAT: Art of Sparkling Artist Reveal at Argyle



WHEN: Friday, September 13th

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



WHERE: Argyle Winery

691 OR-99W

Dundee, OR 97115



LINK: https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/private/90695a56-631b-4bd1-b1a5-a0b65ef34c3f?_gl=1*pvggvm*_gcl_au*MTg5MzQyODQ5My4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga*MTY3NzQ0MDkwOS4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga_5DG37MS9NN*MTcyMjYxMTcxMi41LjEuMTcyMjYxMTkxNy40Ny4wLjA



DETAILS:

Mark your calendars for a night of wonder at Argyle's "Art of Sparkling" Gala on September 13th, from 6 to 9 pm. Hosted in our beautiful Tasting House (itself a work of art), this event is where art intersects with the world of fine wines, all under the setting late summer sun.



Tailored for enthusiasts of both wine and art, the gala promises an evening filled with Argyle's finest wines and sumptuous bites from Parallel PDX during the cocktail hour. A special showcase by the PNCA Art of Sparkling Class of 2024 will take center stage, revealing their innovative label artwork. Seize the chance to meet the artists and add a signed signature piece to your collection.



Offering tickets at $60 for general attendees and preferred pricing for our Argyle members, join us for an evening where each sip has a tale, and art enhances the spirit of celebration. RSVP now for an event centered around the harmony of community, artistic expression, and the shared love for the sparkle in our glasses.



ADMISSION:

$60 per ticket

