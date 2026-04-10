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Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/art-of-sparkling-2026/
All Dates:Oct 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Art of Sparkling Artist Gallery Night 

Art of Sparkling returns to Argyle for its 11th year for an evening celebrating the creative collaboration between Argyle and Pacific Northwest College of Art. Featuring work by PNCA students, Ellie Beaver, Kat Wilkerson, and Lee Angelos, this year’s collection reflects the energy, perspective, and originality that make Art of Sparkling such a meaningful annual tradition.

The evening will begin with a gallery hour and bites from Biscuit & Pickles, giving guests time to explore the artwork and experience the collection up close. During the second hour, the Art of Sparkling artists will unveil their work and share more about their creative process, bringing the collaboration to life through conversation and insight before the evening concludes with a taste of the new 2026 Art of Sparkling Wines.

Argyle members can enjoy exclusive savings for this event:  
– Starter Members: 10% off  
– Standard and Premier Members: 15% off  
– Platinum Members: 20% off 

 

Fee: $35

Art of Sparkling returns to Argyle for its 11th year for an evening celebrating the creative collaboration between Argyle and Pacific Northwest College of Art. Featuring work by PNCA students, Ellie Beaver, Kat Wilkerson, and Lee Angelos, this year’s collection reflects the energy, perspective, and originality that make Art of Sparkling such a meaningful annual tradition. The evening will begin ...
Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
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