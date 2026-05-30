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Location:SHARC
Map:57250 Overlook Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707
Phone: 541-390-7041
Email:info@artmeetswine.org
Website:https://artmeetswine.org/
All Dates:May 30, 2026 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm All attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

Art Meets Wine in Sunriver

Art Meets Wine in Sunriver will be held 3 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at SHARC in Sunriver. Immerse yourself in a unique experience featuring wine, art, food, and camaraderie. Your all-inclusive ticket includes tastings from 10 premier Oregon wineries, a catered meal, decadent desserts, live auction, artists' demonstrations and our famous wine wall.

 Your participation helps the Sunriver Women's Club fund our philanthropy grants.

 All attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

Fee: $85.00

Art Meets Wine in Sunriver will be held 3-7pm Sat, May 30, 2026 3-7pm, at SHARC in Sunriver.

SHARC
SHARC 57250 57250 Overlook Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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