Art Meets Wine in Sunriver

Art Meets Wine in Sunriver will be held 3 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at SHARC in Sunriver. Immerse yourself in a unique experience featuring wine, art, food, and camaraderie. Your all-inclusive ticket includes tastings from 10 premier Oregon wineries, a catered meal, decadent desserts, live auction, artists' demonstrations and our famous wine wall.

Your participation helps the Sunriver Women's Club fund our philanthropy grants.

All attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

Fee: $85.00