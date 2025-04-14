 Calendar Home
Location:The Dundee Hotel
Map:1410 N Hwy 99W, McMinnville, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 538-7666
Email:info@thedundeehotel.com
Website:http://www.thedundeehotel.com
All Dates:Apr 14, 2025 - May 31, 2025 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art Meets Wine at The Dundee Hotel

Now in its third year, this annual exhibition features original works by local artists Barbara Rose Romaine, Robin Brown, and Melody Barrett—each piece inspired by the 2024 Willamette Valley harvest. Discover vibrant creations in pastel, mosaic, and fiber art, on view throughout the hotel’s halls and nestled between its four onsite tasting rooms. Open daily through May.

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month with A Perfect Spring Outing for Art and Wine Lovers at The Dundee Hotel

