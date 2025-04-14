|Location:
|The Dundee Hotel
|1410 N Hwy 99W, McMinnville, OR 97115
|(503) 538-7666
|info@thedundeehotel.com
|http://www.thedundeehotel.com
Art Meets Wine at The Dundee Hotel
Now in its third year, this annual exhibition features original works by local artists Barbara Rose Romaine, Robin Brown, and Melody Barrett—each piece inspired by the 2024 Willamette Valley harvest. Discover vibrant creations in pastel, mosaic, and fiber art, on view throughout the hotel’s halls and nestled between its four onsite tasting rooms. Open daily through May.
