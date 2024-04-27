 Calendar Home
Location:Arrivederci's Wine Bar
Map:17023 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267
Phone: (503)659-1143
Email:arrivederciwg@aol.com
Website:http://https://www.arrivederciwine.com
All Dates:Apr 27, 2024 - Apr 28, 2024 April 27th 7:00 PM - 9:15 PM

Arrivederi's Wine & Jazz

Saturday April 27, 2024 - Arrivederci’s presents the Bobby Torres Ensemble featuring Bobby Torres, Dan Gaynor, James Travers, Ben Graves. Arrivederci’s owner Steve Hanneman has a standing invitation to – set the dishes aside – and join in on the fun with his axe. Enjoy fantastic food and drink while listening to Bobby’s ensemble deliver generous helpings of live Latin jazz. If you can’t get a table reservation, join us at the open bar. There is always room for you! Jazz lovers, the seating, that surrounds the bandstand, gets booked out early so call for your reservation today (503) 659-1143. This is a family friendly venue for the entire evening (reservations required for family seating). Music from 7:00-9:19pm.

 

Fee: $9.00

Arrivederci's presents the Bobby Torres Ensemble for an evening of live Latin Jazz

