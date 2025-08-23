 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/save-the-date-spirit-hill-hike-picnic/
All Dates:Aug 23, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Argyle Winery Spirit Hill Hike and Picnic

Join us for a guided hike through the slopes of Spirit Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills, led by Vineyard Manager Erica Miller and Director of Operations Geoff Hall. This guided trek will take approximately one hour and includes a steady uphill climb under open skies. At the summit, you’ll be welcomed into a peaceful, tree-shaded retreat for a casual picnic with a boxed lunch from Elephants Delicatessen and a tasting of Spirit Hill wines under the trees at communal tables.

What to Expect:
- This hike is not ADA-accessible and includes steep terrain.
- Participants should be able to walk at least one mile, both uphill and downhill.

Your Experience Includes:
- A guided hike and vineyard talk led by Argyle’s Erica and Geoff, exploring the beauty and viticulture of Spirit Hill.
- A picnic-style boxed sandwich lunch, bottled water, and a few surprises along the way.
- A wine tasting featuring several Spirit Hill Vineyard selections—with views of the very vines they came from.
- Sweeping vineyard and mountain vistas that make the effort worth every step.

What to Wear & Bring:
- Comfortable, breathable clothing
- Hiking shoes or sturdy sneakers with good grip
- Hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for sun protection
- Water bottle (refills provided)

Optional Items:
- A backpack for your essentials
- A camera to capture the landscape

This is a memorable way to experience the land behind the wine. We look forward to seeing you out on the trail!

Limited spots are available—reserve your place today!

Argyle community members enjoy exclusive savings for this event:
- Starter Club: 10% off
- Standard and Premier Clubs: 15% off
- Platinum Club: 20% off

 

Fee: $85

Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
