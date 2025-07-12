Argyle Winery After Party: Western Nights

We’re kicking off our new After Party series with a night that brings the spirit of the West to the heart of wine country. Think denim, fringe, bold reds, and summer swagger.



This month’s theme: Western Nights.



Expect an evening of dancing, delicious BBQ, and unexpected fun—from custom western hat styling with The Branded Brim to line dancing lessons that will keep the energy high. Argyle wines will be flowing by the glass and bottle.



Good Drift BBQ will be serving up dinner on-site (vegan options available), and The Branded Brim will be offering personalized hats with feathers, burn designs, and more.



Argyle community members enjoy exclusive savings for this event!

Fee: $70 per person