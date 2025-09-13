Argyle Tasting House 10-Year Anniversary

WHAT: Argyle Tasting House 10-Year Anniversary



WHEN: Saturday, September 13, 2025

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm



WHERE: Argyle Winery

691 OR-99W

Dundee, OR 97115



LINK: https://argylewinery.com/events/save-the-date-tasting-house-10-year-anniversary/



DETAILS:

Celebrate with us as we raise a glass to 10 years of the Argyle Tasting House in Dundee.



This fall marks the 10-year anniversary of our move from the historic Spirithouse Tasting Room to the community-centered Dundee Tasting House—a decade of shared moments, milestones, and memorable wines.



Join us for an afternoon of wine tasting stations featuring a mix of our most distinctive and fan-favorite wines—from méthode champenoise sparkling to single-vineyard Pinot Noirs—paired with light bites from local purveyors. Their seasonal flavors and creative pairings will add an extra layer of warmth to the celebration.



Enjoy a relaxed, festive atmosphere with live music, lawn games, and plenty of opportunities to connect with our team, fellow club members, and the wines that have shaped the last decade. The Trellis Food Cart will also be open with bites available for purchase, so you can snack while you mingle, taste, and toast.



ADMISSION: $40 per ticket

• Starter Club – 10% off

• Standard & Premier Clubs – 15% off

• Platinum Club – 20% off

