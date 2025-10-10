 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/save-the-date-art-of-sparkling-artist-reveal/
All Dates:Oct 10, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Argyle’s 10th Art of Sparkling Artist Reveal

Mark your calendars for a night of wonder at Argyle’s Art of Sparkling Gallery Night on October 10, from 6–9 pm. Hosted in our beautiful Tasting House—an artistic creation in its own right—this event brings together the worlds of fine wine and art under the late summer sky.

Tailored for wine and art enthusiasts alike, the evening will feature Argyle’s finest wines, paired with sumptuous bites from Parallel PDX during the cocktail hour. The PNCA Art of Sparkling Class of 2025 will take center stage, debuting their innovative label artwork. Meet the artists, hear their stories, and take home a signed piece for your collection.

Tickets are $50 for general admission, with preferred pricing for Argyle members. Join us for a celebration of community, creativity, and the sparkle in every glass.

ADMISSION: $50 general admission

Argyle Member Pricing:
• Starter Club – 10% off
• Standard & Premier Clubs – 15% off
• Platinum Club – 20% off

 

Fee: $50 General Admission, 10-20% off for Argyle members

This event brings together the worlds of fine wine and art under the late summer sky.

Argyle Winery
691 OR-99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
