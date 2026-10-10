|Location:
|Silverback Estate Winery
|Map:
|11374 Sunnyview Road NE Salem OR 97317, Salem, Oregon 97317
|Phone:
|(866) 803-9463
|Email:
|info@silverbackwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.silverbackwine.com
|All Dates:
Arber Rose Pumpkin Centerpiece class
Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop | $30
Bring your own real or faux pumpkin and create a festive fall centerpiece with Arber Rose!
Flowers, design materials, a mimosa or glass of wine, and dessert are all included.
Fee: $30
Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop | $30 Bring your own real or faux pumpkin and create a festive fall centerpiece with Arber Rose! Flowers, design materials, a mimosa or glass of wine, and dessert are all included.