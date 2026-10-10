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Location:Silverback Estate Winery
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE Salem OR 97317, Salem, Oregon 97317
Phone: (866) 803-9463
Email:info@silverbackwine.com
Website:http://www.silverbackwine.com
All Dates:Oct 24, 2026 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Arber Rose Pumpkin Centerpiece class

Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop | $30

Bring your own real or faux pumpkin and create a festive fall centerpiece with Arber Rose!

Flowers, design materials, a mimosa or glass of wine, and dessert are all included.

 

Fee: $30

Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop | $30 Bring your own real or faux pumpkin and create a festive fall centerpiece with Arber Rose! Flowers, design materials, a mimosa or glass of wine, and dessert are all included.

Silverback Estate Winery
Silverback Estate Winery 11374 11374 Sunnyview Road NE Salem OR 97317, Salem, Oregon 97317
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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