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Location:The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
Map:550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@bendwinebar.com
Website:https://www.bendwinebar.com
All Dates:Apr 1, 2026 - Apr 30, 2026

April Wine Club Share

In April we're teaming up with 4 wineries in Bend for another Club Share.

For Wine Club Members with Bend as their pick-up location, we'll include the stamp card in your March 21st Spring pick-up.

Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastings

If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!

In April we're teaming up with 4 wineries in Bend for another Club Share. For Wine Club Members with Bend as their pick-up location, we'll include the stamp card in your March 21st Spring pick-up.Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastingsIf you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend 97702 550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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