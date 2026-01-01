In April we're teaming up with 4 wineries in Bend for another Club Share. For Wine Club Members with Bend as their pick-up location, we'll include the stamp card in your March 21st Spring pick-up. Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastings If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!

April Wine Club Share

In April we're teaming up with 4 wineries in Bend for another Club Share. For Wine Club Members with Bend as their pick-up location, we'll include the stamp card in your March 21st Spring pick-up.Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastingsIf you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!