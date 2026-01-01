|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
|Map:
|550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@bendwinebar.com
|Website:
|https://www.bendwinebar.com
|All Dates:
April Wine Club Share
In April we're teaming up with 4 wineries in Bend for another Club Share.
For Wine Club Members with Bend as their pick-up location, we'll include the stamp card in your March 21st Spring pick-up.
Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastings
If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!