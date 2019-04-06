April Wine Club Release

Mark your calendar for our April Wine Club Release Party on April 6, 2019. This release will include our 2016 Estate Tannat; 2016 Mourvèdre, Rogue Valley; 2017 Estate Vermentino, Whole Grape Ferment, and our 2016 Côtes du Kubli, G.S.M. for our Red Only members.



Join us in the Applegate for a members-only exclusive Wine Club Release Party. We'll be pouring your newly released wines with appetizers prepared by Chef Emily and will have live music by Buddy Paprock from 1 - 4 pm



Join us at the Carlton Troon Wine Bar for your April Wine Club Release Party! Sit and sip our delicious new releases that have been lovingly paired with small bites from Chef Amy. Enjoy live music by Ariel Roxanne from 1 - 4 pm.

Fee: $15