 Calendar Home
Location:Harper Voit Winery
Map:1400 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/approachment-launch-party-tickets-797780913187
All Dates:Mar 16, 2024 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Approachment Wine Company House Party

Come help them celebrate their largest release of four fun and interesting wines, including two brand new bottles:

2023 Point of Contact Pinot Gris
2023 Take Up Space Gamay
2022 French Creek Vineyard Grenache Yakima Valley
2022 “Wicked Garden” Block 50 Syrah

The fixins of the House Party include a Texas inspired menu from Chef Carr Biggerstaff (Paden’s Dad), a rad playlist including Post Malone, photo opps with Post Malone (kind of), party favors including EP discs of Paden’s music from when he was 17 years old.

 

Fee: $15-$20

Jessica & Paden West invite you to their first Approachment House Party!

Harper Voit Winery
Harper Voit Winery 97128 1400 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
March (2024)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable