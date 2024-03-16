|Location:
|Harper Voit Winery
|1400 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/approachment-launch-party-tickets-797780913187
Approachment Wine Company House Party
Come help them celebrate their largest release of four fun and interesting wines, including two brand new bottles:
2023 Point of Contact Pinot Gris
2023 Take Up Space Gamay
2022 French Creek Vineyard Grenache Yakima Valley
2022 “Wicked Garden” Block 50 Syrah
The fixins of the House Party include a Texas inspired menu from Chef Carr Biggerstaff (Paden’s Dad), a rad playlist including Post Malone, photo opps with Post Malone (kind of), party favors including EP discs of Paden’s music from when he was 17 years old.
Fee: $15-$20
Jessica & Paden West invite you to their first Approachment House Party!