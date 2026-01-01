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Location:Applegate, Oregon
Map:Hwy 238, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
Phone: 5412618294
Email:storekeeper@applegatewinetrail.com
Website:https://applegatevalley.wine/events-2/
All Dates:Nov 21, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Applegate Valley Wine Trail Uncorked

 

Come celebrate the growing season with a self-guided tour of the Applegate Valley Wine Country. Fall is the perfect time to visit our 15 tasting rooms. The wine grapes have been picked, pressed, and barreled, and the winemakers have time to chat.

Pick your starting location, and let yourself be lured from one winery to the next. Each will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting. You’ll even get to meet some of the latest releases! Uncorked is a great opportunity to stock up on wine for upcoming gifts, or parties.

Tickets are $59 and include a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass.

Bonus: Designated drivers tickets are FREE and they may sample the food.

 

Come celebrate the growing season with a self-guided tour of the Applegate Valley Wine Country.

Applegate, Oregon
Applegate, Oregon 97530 Hwy 238, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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