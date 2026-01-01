Applegate Valley Wine Trail Uncorked

Come celebrate the growing season with a self-guided tour of the Applegate Valley Wine Country. Fall is the perfect time to visit our 15 tasting rooms. The wine grapes have been picked, pressed, and barreled, and the winemakers have time to chat.

Pick your starting location, and let yourself be lured from one winery to the next. Each will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting. You’ll even get to meet some of the latest releases! Uncorked is a great opportunity to stock up on wine for upcoming gifts, or parties.

Tickets are $59 and include a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass.

Bonus: Designated drivers tickets are FREE and they may sample the food.