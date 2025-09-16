Applegate Valley Wine Trail Uncorked



Fall is the perfect time to visit our 16 tasting rooms. The winegrapes have been picked, pressed, and barreled, and the winemakers have time to chat.



Pick your starting location, and let yourself be lured from one winery to the next. Each will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting. You’ll even get to meet some of the latest releases! Uncorked is a great opportunity to stock up on wine for upcoming gifts, or parties.



Tickets are $59 and include a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass.



Bonus: Designated drivers don’t need to purchase a ticket and may sample the food.





Fee: $59