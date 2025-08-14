Anthology X Soter Vineyards

Anthology offers an immersive tasting experience that showcases the very best of the Willamette Valley. Each course reflects the season’s finest ingredients sourced from our cherished community of local farmers and ranchers.

This philosophy of thoughtful interconnection mirrors the values of Soter Vineyards, where biodynamic practices, stewardship of the land, and a devotion to quality are expressed in every bottle. From their Mineral Springs Ranch estate to the refined work of Executive Chef Clayton Allen, Soter exemplifies a commitment to craft that resonates deeply with our own.



Together, we invite you to an evening where food, wine, and story converge—anchored in place, guided by purpose, and created to inspire.



Native Oregonians Tony and Michelle Soter established Soter Vineyards in 1997 following Tony’s distinguished career as consulting winemaker, organic farmer, and founder of Etude in Napa, CA. Tony carries on Michelle’s legacy in an uncompromised commitment to their ideals in managing Soter Vineyards and Mineral Springs Ranch, a 250-acre biodynamic farm and vineyard in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Our commitment to biodynamics means we work within a regenerative farming system focused on biodiversity, integration of plants and animals, and soil health.



Chef Clayton Allen, born into a family of Polish and Swedish farmers, has always been guided by a deep connection to food and community. After graduating from Sullivan University, he cooked in Kentucky kitchens rooted in modern American and classic French techniques, sourcing peak-season local ingredients. In 2012, he began working at Portland’s acclaimed Clyde Common. He now brings his thoughtful, ingredient-driven approach to Soter Vineyards as Executive Chef.

Fee: $330