Location:Youngberg Hill Winery Event Center
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/504753/12th-annual-wreath-making-event
All Dates:Dec 7, 2024
Dec 8, 2024
Dec 14, 2024

Annual Wreath Making Event

Please join us for the 12th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8, and Saturday, December 14 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
We’ll give you instructions on bending the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available for purchase, and charcuterie may be preordered here.
Reservations are preferred; walk-ins are welcome as long as supplies last.
This popular event sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

 

Fee: $25

