|Youngberg Hill Winery Event Center
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5034722727
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/504753/12th-annual-wreath-making-event
Annual Wreath Making Event
Please join us for the 12th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8, and Saturday, December 14 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
We’ll give you instructions on bending the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available for purchase, and charcuterie may be preordered here.
Reservations are preferred; walk-ins are welcome as long as supplies last.
This popular event sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.
Fee: $25
