Annual Wreath Making Event

Please join us for the 12th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8, and Saturday, December 14 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

We’ll give you instructions on bending the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available for purchase, and charcuterie may be preordered here.

Reservations are preferred; walk-ins are welcome as long as supplies last.

This popular event sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

Fee: $25