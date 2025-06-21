Annual Salmon Bake

You're invited to one of our most anticipated events of the year—our 12th Annual Salmon Bake at the Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards Amphitheater! Savor our Native American-style fire-roasted salmon, served alongside smoked baby back ribs, fresh fruit salad, corn salad, cheese tortellini with pesto, and a decadent dessert that’s sure to impress. As the sun sets over the Callahan Mountains, the evening comes alive with high-energy live music by the renowned High Street Band. So bring your friends, your appetite, and your dancing shoes—you'll be dancing under the stars in one of the most beautiful settings in the Umpqua Valley. This is an adults-only event, and reservations are required. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Fee: $135/$165, Members/Non Members