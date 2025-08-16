Annual Italian Dinner at ROCO

Get ready to indulge in delectable handmade pasta and ragù, alongside a selection of single-vineyard Italian wines with limited availability in the US.



Don't miss out on this incredible culinary experience!



BENVENUTO!

2021 Kettmeir Metodo Classico “Athesis” Brut

or

2022 Kettmeir Metodo Classico “Athesis” Brut Rosé



ANTIPASTO

Sopressata tartare with lacto-fermented green beans, pea tendrils, calabrese pepperoncini, pecorino, served with a fresh roquette salad

Paired with 2020 Santa Margherita “Luna dei Feldi” Bianco Alto Adige DOC



PRIMO

Fresh ricotta ravioli with duck egg in brown butter sage, garnished with Parmesan

Paired with 2018 Ca’ del Bosco Chardonnay Curtefranca DOC



SECONDO

Duroc pork shoulder ragù with creamy fontina polenta garnished with summer garlic gremolata

Paired with 2020 Lamole di Lamole Vigna Grospoli Chianti Classico Gran Selezione DOCG



DOLCE

“Mel i Mató” almond-crusted cheesecake with wild honey and figs

Paired with 2018 Lamole di Lamole Vinsanto del Chianti Classico DOC



Details:

• 4-course culinary experience at ROCO Winery

• Select Italian wines will be available for purchase. (Club Members save 15-25%)

• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for full refund



$135 per person, Club Members save 15-25%



In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.





*Dietary accommodations are available and we offer vegetarian and gluten free menus for this event. We will make every effort to avoid contact with allergens, however our kitchen may use these ingredients.

Fee: $135