|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036625323
|Email:
|sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|https://saffronfields.com/product/annual-harvest-party
|All Dates:
Annual Harvest Party
Celebrate the beginning of harvest season at Saffron Fields Vineyard's Annual Harvest Party on August 29th with BBQ from Storrs Smokehouse, live music from Steve Hale, lawn games, and vineyard fun! Tickets include our BBQ buffet and the first splash of wine. Kids under 12 are free!
Fee: $45
BBQ, Beats & Vineyard Fun!