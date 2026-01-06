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Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036625323
Email:sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
Website:https://saffronfields.com/product/annual-harvest-party
All Dates:Aug 29, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Annual Harvest Party

Celebrate the beginning of harvest season at Saffron Fields Vineyard's Annual Harvest Party on August 29th with BBQ from Storrs Smokehouse, live music from Steve Hale, lawn games, and vineyard fun! Tickets include our BBQ buffet and the first splash of wine. Kids under 12 are free!

 

Fee: $45

BBQ, Beats & Vineyard Fun!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
August (2026)
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