Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Join us for our 4th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival where we celebrate our 5 flowering Shirotae Cherry Trees. Come out and enjoy the blossoms, savor the beauty of spring in a wonderful setting all with the company of those you love. Happening over two weekends we will be featuring local vendors, live music, food and chocolate. Sip on our newly released wines, take your pick on your favorite pink drink as we will have our White Pinot Noir and our Rose of Pinot Noir available to drink, relax to live music and enjoy your weekend.



Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating will be available this year, including our LaVelle Loft, outdoor fire pits and our Canopy Garden area, and there will be an outside bar if weather permits! Picnic blanket style seating can be available on our lower lawn too. This is a free event and kid friendly.



