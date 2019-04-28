 Calendar Home
Location:LaVelle Vineyards
Map:89697 Sheffler Road,, Elmira, OR 97437
Phone: 5419359406
Email:fawn@lavellevineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/375222093298196/
All Dates:Apr 27, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 28, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
May 4, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
May 5, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Join us for our 4th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival where we celebrate our 5 flowering Shirotae Cherry Trees. Come out and enjoy the blossoms, savor the beauty of spring in a wonderful setting all with the company of those you love. Happening over two weekends we will be featuring local vendors, live music, food and chocolate. Sip on our newly released wines, take your pick on your favorite pink drink as we will have our White Pinot Noir and our Rose of Pinot Noir available to drink, relax to live music and enjoy your weekend.

Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating will be available this year, including our LaVelle Loft, outdoor fire pits and our Canopy Garden area, and there will be an outside bar if weather permits! Picnic blanket style seating can be available on our lower lawn too. This is a free event and kid friendly.

Come celebrate Spring and the blossoming of our 5 Japanese Shirotae Cherry Trees!

