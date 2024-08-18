Annual Blending Party 2024

Play Winemaker for the Day

You blend it and name the vintage



Join Wayne Bailey, our winemaker, and owner, as he helps you to hone your wine expertise. Learn the characteristics and complexity of our Pinot Noir clones and which clones please your palate.

**Club Members participate at no charge! Use promo code: CLUB**



Here's how it works:

-You are responsible for creating your own "team" made up of 4-6 people. It would be best to let us know who is on your team and email molly@youngberghill.com to confirm everyone. If you do not have a team of at least 4, another couple may be added to your table.



-With your teammates, you will create your "perfect" blend with our Pinot Noir barrel samples we provide you

-Wayne will blindly judge each wine

-Wayne chooses the winning wine blend

-All teams then will vote on a name for the blend



-The winning blend will be cellared in oak barrels in our cellar and be bottled in early March. Once bottled, the wine will be gussied up with an original label. Bottles will be available for purchase.



*This is a seated experience. We request a timely arrival so we can enjoy this event entirely.

*No lunch will be available. Make sure to have a large breakfast!



Space is limited, so don’t wait long to sign up for this fun event!

Fee: $40