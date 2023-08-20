 Calendar Home
All Dates:Aug 20, 2023 11:30 am - 3:30 pm

Annual Blending Party

Play Winemaker for the Day
name it, bottle it, drink it

Join Wayne Bailey our winemaker and owner, as he helps you to hone your wine expertise. Learn the characteristics and complexity of our Pinot Noir clones, and which clones please your palate.

Here's how it works:
- We encourage you to create your own team of four to six people, but don't worry if you can't, we will be sure to pair you up with other smaller groups who register. If you create your own team, be sure to let us know by sending an email to molly@youngberghill.com.

-With your teammates, you will create your "perfect" blend with our 2022 Pinot Noir barrel samples we provide you
-Each wine will then be blindly judged by Wayne
-Wayne chooses the winning wine blend
-All teams then will vote on a name for the blend
- The winning blend is cellared in oak barrels until it is ready to release (maybe December, but maybe March, the wine will let us know)
- Our team will create the label
- Once bottled we will hand label all of the bottles and hand wax each one

**This event is open to the public. Our club members can participate complimentary. (Discounts will automatically be applied during final reservations - if you are a member and your discount is not applied at check out please email molly@youngberghill.com)

We encourage you to invite friends so they can see how awesome it is to be a member of the Bailey Family Wines and Youngberg Hill Clubs.

*This is a seated experience. We request a timely arrival to fully enjoy this event. We will start on time.
*No lunch will be available. Make sure to have a large breakfast!

 

Fee: $40

