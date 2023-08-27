 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:wine@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW Eagle Point Rd
All Dates:Aug 27, 2023 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Annual Beatles Night!

Our biggest event of the year, featuring a lineup of artists and bands bringing you all your favorite songs. Chicken S**t Bingo returns, so be on the lookout for Tally selling raffle tickets for chances to win great prizes (all proceeds go to local organizations and charities). This year it is a bit earlier, so mark your calendars now for Sunday August 27th and get tickets soon! Food will be available for purchase and our bar will be serving your favorite CdT wines, local beers (N/A too!), and non-alcoholic beverages. Bring a low chair or blanket for our lawn seating.

Tickets are only $10 for General Admission and as always, complimentary for our Cellar Club Members. Beatles Night sells out every year, so don't miss out and get yours now. We can't wait to see you there

 

Fee: $10

