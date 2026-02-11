Annual Barrel Tasting

Join us SATURDAY, May 30 from 1–4 PM as we celebrate our alumni and Chemeketa Community College’s Wine Studies program. Enjoy Student-led barrel tastings, interactive vineyard fun, behind-the-scenes winery tours, and the chance to bottle & label your own Pinot Noir with a donation to the Wine Studies scholarship fund!



PLUS:



BBQ & gourmet food pairings

Live music Sparkling wine sabering & falconry demonstrations

Vineyard sheep

Over a dozen wineries pouring and selling (featuring student, alumni & faculty wines)



$35 tickets ($30 wine club) include all wine tastings and food pairings, live music, and activities!



Sip, learn, mingle and celebrate our Wine Studies alumni!

Fee: $35