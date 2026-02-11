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Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/annual-barrel-tasting/
All Dates:May 30, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Annual Barrel Tasting

Join us SATURDAY, May 30 from 1–4 PM as we celebrate our alumni and Chemeketa Community College’s Wine Studies program. Enjoy Student-led barrel tastings, interactive vineyard fun, behind-the-scenes winery tours, and the chance to bottle & label your own Pinot Noir with a donation to the Wine Studies scholarship fund!

PLUS:

BBQ & gourmet food pairings
Live music Sparkling wine sabering & falconry demonstrations
Vineyard sheep
Over a dozen wineries pouring and selling (featuring student, alumni & faculty wines)

$35 tickets ($30 wine club) include all wine tastings and food pairings, live music, and activities!

Sip, learn, mingle and celebrate our Wine Studies alumni!

 

Fee: $35

Join us SATURDAY, May 30 from 1–4 PM as we celebrate our alumni and Chemeketa Community College’s Wine Studies program. Enjoy Student-led barrel tastings, interactive vineyard fun, behind-the-scenes winery tours, and the chance to bottle & label your own Pinot Noir with a donation to the Wine Studies scholarship fund! PLUS:BBQ & gourmet food pairingsLive music Sparkling wine sabering ...
Northwest Wine Studies Center
Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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