|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-584-7254
|Email:
|winestudies@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|https://www.chemeketacellars.com/annual-barrel-tasting/
|All Dates:
Annual Barrel Tasting
Join us SATURDAY, May 30 from 1–4 PM as we celebrate our alumni and Chemeketa Community College’s Wine Studies program. Enjoy Student-led barrel tastings, interactive vineyard fun, behind-the-scenes winery tours, and the chance to bottle & label your own Pinot Noir with a donation to the Wine Studies scholarship fund!
PLUS:
BBQ & gourmet food pairings
Live music Sparkling wine sabering & falconry demonstrations
Vineyard sheep
Over a dozen wineries pouring and selling (featuring student, alumni & faculty wines)
$35 tickets ($30 wine club) include all wine tastings and food pairings, live music, and activities!
Sip, learn, mingle and celebrate our Wine Studies alumni!
Fee: $35