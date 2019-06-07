|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/anna-parsons-artist-reception.html
|All Dates:
Anna Parsons Artist Reception
Come and Join us for a Artist Reception with a Portland based artist.
Fee: $10
Anna Parsons Artist Reception
Come and Join us for a Artist Reception with a Portland based artist.
Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132